NCEMA announces national readiness to deal with tropical conditions

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a meeting of the Joint Assessment Team handling weather and tropical conditions to assess the preparedness of the authorities to deal with the possible tropical conditions in the UAE, in the presence of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCEMA affirmed the readiness of the relevant authorities to deal with the tropical conditions and to take all proactive measures, in addition to the readiness of the all vital authorities to ensure business continuity, adding that it will be activated after studying and evaluating the tropical condition and its consequences in the possibly affected areas.

The Ministry of Interior and the relevant teams confirmed that the safety of society and the protection of lives and property are a top priority. They are ready to deal with any emergency situation in accordance with the plans established to ensure the security and safety of all, calling on the public to exercise caution and follow safety instructions from the authorities.

It also called on the public not to spread rumours, and ensure receiving information, instructions and developments from official sources in the country.

