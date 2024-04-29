NCEMA Sets Precautionary Measures to Address the Upcoming Weather Condition

The National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) affirmed the national readiness to deal with the upcoming weather condition by holding a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations, with the presence of the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and relevant government entities.

Through these meetings, the Authority emphasized the readiness of all relevant entities to deal with the low-pressure system by taking all precautionary measures. It added that these measures would be activated after studying and evaluating the conditions of the weather and its implications in the areas that may be affected by the state, especially since the country is in the process of recovering from the previous condition.

On the other hand, and in order to ensure the safety of all segments of society during the weather condition, the Ministry of Interior urged the dear public to exercise caution and adherence to safety requirements and guidelines, and to comply with the instructions of the relevant official authorities in the country, wishing safety for everyone.

The Authority and the concerned entities emphasized to the public the importance of not circulating or spreading rumors, and the necessity of receiving information, guidance, and updates from official sources in the country.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

