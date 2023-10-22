NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a 'tropical cyclone Cat.1'

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has classified the tropical situation TEJ in the Arabian Sea as a ‘’tropical cyclone Cat.1''.

The NCM issued the following weather update on tropical storm TEJ in the Arabian Sea from October 20 to 25, 2023.

Current Situation:

A tropical storm centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 10.1 north and longitude 58.8. The wind speed around the centre ranges from 75 to 90 km/hr About 600 km east southeast of Socotra Island with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.



Expectation:

Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical storm is expected to deepen and become a tropical Cyclone Cat 1 in the next 24 hours, and its path will be towards the west to northwest in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between 100 to 145 km/hr around the centre.

Impact on the country

There is an indirect effect on the country by the flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea on the eastern and southern regions, which creates the chance for the formation of some cumulus clouds that may be accompanied by rain.

