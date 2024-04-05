NCM predicts fair to partly cloudy weather tomorrow in the UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts generally fair weather with partly cloudy conditions at times for the UAE tomorrow. It will be humid during the night and Sunday morning in some coastal areas, particularly in the Northern regions, with a chance of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, starting from the northwest and shifting to southeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, possibly reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea conditions will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

