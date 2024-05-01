NCM: Showers of varying intensity expected tomorrow with a decrease in temperatures

The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather, Thursday, to be unstable with scattered cumulus clouds and showers of varying intensity in scattered areas of the country, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures. Winds will be northwesterly, shifting to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, becoming active to strong in speed with clouds, causing dust and sand, leading to reduced visibility. The sea will be moderate to rough, occasionally reaching speeds of up to 65 km/h with clouds in the Arabian Gulf.

Yesterday, moderate to light rain fell in Abu Dhabi in Mushrif, northern Khateem, eastern Buhayyah, and Shawamekh, while it was heavy in Habshan in the Al Dhafra region and in Ras Al Khaimah on the Shoka - Wadi Al Ajili road, Wadi Twai, Wadi May, and Al Heel in Fujairah, as well as in Masfoot in Ajman, and in Tarif and Kalba in Sharjah.

The National Center of Meteorology expects today's weather, Wednesday, to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rain on the islands and some eastern and western areas. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, becoming northwesterly active to strong occasionally with clouds on Thursday morning, causing dust and sand, leading to reduced horizontal visibility. The sea will be light to moderate, becoming rough to very rough occasionally.

On Friday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in some eastern and southern areas with a chance of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, with an increase in temperatures. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, occasionally picking up.

Yesterday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Bada Dalafs in Al Dhafra at 41.6 degrees Celsius at 12:30 pm, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 17.4 degrees Celsius at 5 am.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.