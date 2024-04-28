NCM: UAE to experience an extension of a surface low pressure from next Wednesday evening to Thursday

The National Center of Meteorology stated that the UAE will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea accompanied by moist southeast winds, along with the extension of a low-pressure system from the northwest and an upper-level air current. This will lead to the advancement of various cloud formations, including cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall in scattered areas, along with lightning and thunder occasionally, with the possibility of some hail. The rainfall is expected to begin from the west on Wednesday night and extend to most areas of the country on Thursday, concentrating on the western regions, coasts, and some eastern areas.

Weather situation from Sunday 28 April to Saturday 4 May 2024

From Sunday to Wednesday daytime:

Local convective rainy clouds formation with a probability of hail over Eastern areas and extend over some internal and Western areas.

From Wednesday evening to Thursday:

The country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure from the Red Sea accompanied with humid Southeasterly winds, with an extension of a low pressure from the Northwest and a flow in the upper air levels with a progress of different types of clouds accompanied with convective clouds associated with moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas with lightning and thunder at times and a probability of hail, starting from the West by Wednesday night and extends over most areas of the country on Thursday and centered over western, coastal and some Eastern areas.

On Friday and Saturday:

cloud amount decreases gradually with a continuity in a chance of light to moderate rainfall maybe heavy over some Southern and Eastern areas.

Winds:

Moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds and strong at times especially with convective clouds and causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

Sea:

Moderate and rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.