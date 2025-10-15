New Consular Services Launched for Golden Visa Holders at GITEX

The 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025 witnessed the launch of a groundbreaking suite of consular services dedicated to UAE Golden Visa holders, an initiative considered the first of its kind worldwide. The announcement came as part of a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The launch event was attended by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, alongside senior officials, staff from both entities, and visitors to this leading global technology exhibition.

This collaboration aligns with the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2025 as the “Year of Community” under the theme “Hand in Hand”, a national initiative that embodies the leadership’s vision to build a cohesive and prosperous society. It also reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to integrated and innovative service models that enhance efficiency, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and position the UAE as a global hub attracting talent, investors, innovators, and exceptional professionals, and empowering them to actively contribute to the nation’s progress and sustainable development.

On this occasion, Omar Obaid Alshamsi emphasized that launching this tailored suite of consular services for Golden Visa holders reflects the leadership’s vision to reinforce the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s most competitive nations for global talent. He noted that the strategic partnership between MoFA and ICP establishes a comprehensive ecosystem of services that simplify procedures and provide care and support for Golden Visa holders both inside and outside the UAE, further strengthening the country’s reputation as a global destination for investment and innovation.

For his part, Major General Suhail Al Khaili stated that the introduction of these services represents a qualitative leap in government integration aimed at serving people. He explained that the Authority, in coordination with MoFA, is developing smart and innovative solutions to meet the needs of Golden Visa holders. These efforts, he added, translate the leadership’s directives to empower distinguished residents and provide a sustainable and secure environment that reflects the UAE’s values of humanity, generosity, and excellence.

The new consular services for UAE Golden Visa holders and their accompanying family members include the issuance of an electronic Return Document in case of a lost or damaged passport while abroad, as well as a dedicated hotline for direct communication and support. The package also provides rapid emergency and crisis response through MoFA’s 24/7 Call Centre at 0097124931133 to ensure immediate assistance when needed.

In line with the UAE’s humanitarian approach, the scope of emergency and crisis response services previously available only to UAE nationals has now been expanded to include UAE Golden Visa holders. This ensures comprehensive care and protection in all circumstances. The services also cover the repatriation of mortal remains of Golden Visa holders who pass away abroad, in coordination with relevant health and official authorities, to expedite procedures and alleviate the burden on the bereaved family.