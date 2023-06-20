New judges and ambassadors take oath before UAE President

New judges of the Federal Supreme Court have taken the legal oath before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The judges included Muhammad Ali Ali, Dawood Ibrahim Muhammad Ali Abu Al-Shawareb, Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Miftah Salim Saad, and Hassan Muhammad Hassan.

During the oath-taking ceremony, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness the President wished the judges success in their new posts to support the rule of law, administer justice and strengthen the system of justice and equality in the country. The President stressed that these principles had been firmly established in the UAE since its inception, and were considered key pillars of its growth and development.

His Highness said that the judiciary was not so much a job or a profession as a noble mission that plays a pivotal role in the progress, success and stability of societies.

The new judges expressed their pride in the leadership's confidence, stressing that the UAE was a state based on the rule of law, and that they would work with all sincerity and impartiality to adhere to this principle in their work.

New UAE ambassadors taking up positions at overseas embassies were also sworn in before the President.

During the oath-taking ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness wished the new ambassadors success in their new duties, calling on them to make every effort to strengthen the UAE's relations with the countries to which they had been appointed. He urged them to help expand the UAE’s range of interests with these countries, and serve the interest of Emirati citizens there. His Highness also called upon the ambassadors to present a positive image of the UAE and its people, in addition to building bridges of understanding with the countries of their posting. His Highness said the UAE was keen to build effective partnerships with different countries, and added that its ambassadors and representatives abroad had a great responsibility to facilitate this.

The legal oath was taken by Salem Saeed Musabeh Al Mahyoubi Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Anwar Othman Barout Salim Al Baroudi, UAE Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Salem Ali Khamis Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Angola; and Rahma Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Maldives.

The new ambassadors expressed their pride in the leadership's confidence in choosing them to represent their country abroad, and said they would work diligently to further strengthen the UAE's relations with the countries they had been posted to. They also said they would embody the principles of His Highness the President in advocating peace and cooperation at the regional and international levels.

The oath-taking ceremony for the judges and ambassadors at Qasr Al Bahr was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and a number of officials.

