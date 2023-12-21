New Year holiday announced for UAE federal government

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:37 06:56 12:20 15:16 17:38 18:57
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared Monday, 1st January 2024, as the New Year holiday for federal government entities.
A circular issued by FAHR on Thursday added that work will resume on Monday, 2nd January.
The Authority congratulated the UAE's leadership and its people on this occasion.
الاثنين 1 يناير عطلة رأس السنة الميلادية للحكومة الاتحادية— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) December 21, 2023
Monday 1 January 2024 New year Holiday in the Federal Government pic.twitter.com/nZ9jIEBqSb
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.