New Year holiday announced for UAE federal government

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared Monday, 1st January 2024, as the New Year holiday for federal government entities.

A circular issued by FAHR on Thursday added that work will resume on Monday, 2nd January.

The Authority congratulated the UAE's leadership and its people on this occasion.

 

