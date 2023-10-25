NGC, Tasneef sign MoU in maritime classification, technical consultations, training

The National Guard Command (NGC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF) in areas of maritime classification, technical consultations, and training.

The MoU was signed at the NGC’s headquarters, with the attendance of Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; Major General Salem Saeed Gafan Al Jabri, Commander of the National Guard; Saeed Al Maskari, Chief Executive Officer at TASNEEF; and several senior National Guard officers and TASNEEF officials.

The MoU reflects the UAE’s vision and strategic goal to enhance its stature among the leading nations and shows the mutual interest of both parties to cooperate in maritime classification, inspection, quality, training, and other technical areas.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.