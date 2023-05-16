Nomad Capitalist: UAE Passport Ranked Best in the World 2023

The UAE passport has topped the "Passport Index for Travelers" for 2023, which ranks the best passports in the world in terms of the ease of entry into the largest number of countries for passport holders.

According to the results of the index issued by the global company "Nomad Capitalist," specialized in providing advisory services to investors and entrepreneurs, the UAE passport obtained a total score of 110.50 points, granting it the top position in this year's index.

The company explained in a report that the UAE passport achieved this top ranking based on several criteria, including evaluating the approach adopted by the UAE government not only in terms of travel but also the prevailing general perception of the UAE among the majority of the world's population, as well as the relentless efforts by the UAE government to maintain this perception at its best levels.

Nomad Capitalist based its passport rankings on several criteria, including travel, taxes, and perception.

The travel criterion refers to the number of countries the passport holder can enter either without a prior visa, with a visa obtained upon arrival, or through an electronic travel authorization.

The results of the index indicated that the total number of countries that UAE passport holders can enter under any of the mentioned three advantages currently stands at 181 countries.

The tax criterion refers to the income taxes imposed by the issuing government. The UAE received a perfect score of "50 out of 50 points" in this criterion, meaning that the UAE imposes "zero tax" on income.

In the perception criterion, the UAE scored 40 out of 50, which measures the level of perception of passport holders when they arrive in different countries and how they are treated.

Nomad Capitalist based its evaluation of passports on this criterion by considering the UAE's rankings in both the "World Happiness Report" and the "Human Development Index," in addition to personal opinions derived from real-life experiences."

