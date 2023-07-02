Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm International Poetry competition

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 “Date Palm International Photography” competition, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees.

Professional photographers, and photography enthusiasts from throughout the world are invited to participate in the 15th edition of this international competition, which is held in appreciation of the date palm tree and to enhance the role of photographers in enriching a places’ memory and reviving its environmental heritage. The Award’s General Secretariat also announced the opening of nominations for the 8th edition of the Date Palm International Poetry competition.

Poets from all Arab countries are invited to participate in this international competition, in appreciation of the date palm tree, and Arabic poetry in both dialects (Nabati and Fasih) will be accepted for consideration. As it is an important tool that embraces developing the public's awareness of the importance of the date palm tree, in terms of heritage, agriculture, food and economy, and in strengthening the role of poetry in enriching a location’s memory and reviving its agricultural heritage.

This came in a press statement made by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and highlighting the great success achieved in the past editions, as this is reflected in the significant increase in the number of participants from around the world and the quality of the materials received.

The two competitions aim to help strengthen the bond between human beings and date palm trees, and reflect the unlimited support of Sheikh Nahyan for the blessed tree by employing the art of photography and Arabic poetry to develop public awareness of the importance of the date palm tree, and creating a space for the exchange of cultures from across the world, Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid added.

Regarding the categories and awards of the two competitions, the Award’s Secretary-General indicated that the “Date Palm International Photography” competition consists of two categories: the Date Palm Category and the Date Palm Handicrafts Category, while the “Date Palm International Poetry” competition comprises two categories: Fasih Poetry and Nabati Poetry.

As for the winners’ awards of the two competitions, they are as follows: the first-place winner in each category will receive AED15,000, with second- and third-place winners each receiving AED10,000 and AED5,000, respectively.

With the deadline set as 31st December, 2023, submissions can be sent exclusively through https://www.datepalmphoto.com/en/ by registering on the website and going to the participation page. The poetry award will have the same deadline, with submissions to be sent through https://www.datepalmpoetry.com/.

The winners of the competitions will be announced in February, 2024.



