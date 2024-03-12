OBELAS unveils groundbreaking educational solutions at launch event in Dubai

OBELAS, the pioneering education technology (Ed-Tech) company revolutionizing the education landscape, unveiled its innovative suite of solutions at a prestigious launch event held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai on February 29th, 2024.

The OBELAS launch event at the Armani Hotel in Dubai showcased a monumental occasion, bringing together 135 leaders and educators from across the globe to witness the unveiling of OBELAS' groundbreaking educational solutions.

As the world’s first Ed-Tech company to seamlessly integrate US/English Language Teaching (ELT) content with cutting-edge Educational Technology solutions, OBELAS is poised to redefine the Middle East’s education sector for the digital age. The platform offers unparalleled access to a wealth of educational resources, empowering students, educators and parents alike to embark on a journey of lifelong learning.

Driven by the vision to be a catalyst for educational transformation and innovation, OBELAS endeavors to replace conformity with creativity, fostering critical thinking and equipping students to become agents of positive change in the world. With an ethos focused on rewriting the educational narrative, OBELAS seeks to develop and drive innovation in the region’s education sector by leveraging new technologies, methodologies, and practices to enhance learning outcomes.

The Ed-Tech company’s team of educational experts has designed user-friendly and interactive resources that promise engaging and effective learning experiences based on OBELAS’ core pillars of adaptability, creativity, and innovation.

OBELAS EdTech encompasses interconnected platforms boasting a myriad of innovative solutions and a diverse array of engaging tools and resources. Furthermore, OBELAS Publishing serves as a leading pathway to discover a world of knowledge through a rich collection of high-quality publications and resources.

“At OBELAS, we are committed to transforming the Middle East’s education landscape with a suite of innovative solutions. As we launch OBELAS in the UAE, we aim to empower educators and students with transformative educational resources that augment learning outcomes across the region. OBELAS is here to inspire, empower, and lead the way in educational excellence by setting the stage for a future where every learner can achieve their full potential,” said Anas AlMulla, CEO of OBELAS.

For further information on OBELAS’ innovative education solutions please visit: www.obelas.com

