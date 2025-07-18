On Union Pledge Day, UAE celebrates journey from federation to global leadership

As the UAE marks the first anniversary of the “Union Pledge Day” on 18th July, the nation reflects on the pivotal moments that led to its unification, recalling the enduring legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Rulers, whose historic declaration in 1971 laid the foundations for the federation.

The day is one of the most important days in the history of the UAE, as the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution were signed, and its name was announced, with the solid foundation for its establishment laid on 2nd December.

Union Pledge Day was designated as a national occasion by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reaffirm loyalty to the homeland and celebrate the country’s continued development. The day aims to strengthen national identity and raise public awareness of the foundational steps that propelled the UAE to its current status as a regional and global leader.

The occasion highlights the vision and sacrifices of the founding fathers, whose legacy continues to shape the UAE’s trajectory.

In his first address to the nation as President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Today, we see our nation ranked among the most advanced nations globally, as well as being one of the best places to live and work. This was the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed and our founding fathers, and we thank God for this blessing. We will continue to follow their wise approach, drawing inspiration from their unfaltering leadership. Our history, identity, and cultural heritage will form an essential part of our plans for the future."

Union Pledge Day also serves to honour the UAE’s achievements in state-building and unity, forged amid complex regional dynamics. The founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, led the country through the formation of the Arab world’s first federal state and launched one of the region’s largest development drives.

Following Sheikh Zayed’s leadership, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the empowerment phase (2004–2022), strengthening institutions, promoting education, and advancing citizen participation in national development. Under his leadership, the UAE achieved record growth across economic, service, humanitarian, infrastructure, renewable energy and space exploration sectors. The country became the second-largest economy in the Arab world and the first Arab and Muslim nation to reach Mars.

Sheikh Khalifa’s forward-looking strategies included the Principles of the 50, UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Strategy for Government Services (2021–2025), UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, the National Space Strategy 2030, and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

Since 2022, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has continued to achieve major milestones across economic, social, political and development domains. The country continues to rank highly in regional and global competitiveness indices.

Economic diversification has gained momentum, with significant growth in tourism, trade, financial services, industry, real estate, telecoms and technology. The Central Bank of the UAE expects real GDP to expand by 4.4 percent in 2025, fuelled by rising foreign investment and robust non-oil sectors.

In Q1 2025, non-oil foreign trade reached AED835 billion, with exports hitting a record AED177.3 billion in the first three months of 2025.

Over the past five decades, the UAE economy has witnessed remarkable growth across key sectors, with the country’s GDP rising from AED58.3 billion in 1975 to AED17 trillion in 2024. During the same period, foreign trade surged from AED11.5 billion to AED5.23 trillion.

In January, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed declared 2025 the “Year of Community,” aimed at strengthening intergenerational ties and social cohesion. The government allocated AED27.9 billion—39 percent of the 2025 federal budget—to social development, underscoring its commitment to citizen welfare and cultural preservation.

Internationally, the UAE remains a key partner in peacebuilding and humanitarian efforts. Guided by values of tolerance and coexistence, the country actively supports global stability and justice. Since its founding, the UAE has provided AED368 billion in foreign aid, benefiting more than one billion people worldwide across humanitarian and development sectors.