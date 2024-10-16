Palm Payment Replacing Nol Card in Dubai’s Public Transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled a project at GITEX Global to upgrade smart gates in public transport systems, such as the metro, allowing payment via palm recognition. The RTA is working on equipping gates at mass transit stations with new technology that will enable Dubai Metro and public transport riders to use their palm to pay and board, eliminating the need for a Nol card. The feature is expected to be operational by 2026.

Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Automated Fare Collection Department at the RTA, stated that the new technology is currently undergoing testing to ensure its quality and security before its official launch to the public in 2026. He noted that, once the service is launched, users will be able to register their palm once through the smart gates’ devices in public transport. Afterward, passengers can use the service without carrying a Nol card, as the fare will be deducted directly from their account when they raise their hand in front of the gate's sensors without the need for physical contact with scanning devices.

He also mentioned that the RTA plans to extend this technology to stores and outlets that accept Nol card payments after coordinating with partners. The authority aims to expand palm payment to cover all outlets and stores that currently accept Nol card payments.

Source: ALBAYAN NEWSPAPER

