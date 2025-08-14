Parkin and CAFU Launch Region’s First On‑Demand Fuel and Car Wash Service

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has entered a strategic partnership with CAFU, a world leading on demand fuel delivery and vehicle services platform, to deliver convenient, value-added automative services directly to Parkin’s customers across its parking portfolio.

As part of the agreement, CAFU will offer on-demand fuel delivery and car wash services for vehicles parked at the Company’s parking facilities. The collaboration forms part of Parkin’s broader growth strategy to expand its integrated service offering. Parkin customers will be able to request fuel delivery or a car wash by clicking on the link sent through SMS / WhatsApp and, in the near future, directly through Parkin’s mobile app, while CAFU users may continue to access the services via the CAFU app as usual.

Beyond offering simplicity and convenience, delivering these services directly to customers will help reduce the need for multiple individual trips to fuel stations and car washes, helping to reduce traffic congestion and associated direct and indirect emissions. The pressurised wash system helps to reduce water consumption, reinforcing both companies' commitment to the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and their role in driving a more sustainable future.

Powered by a unified system integrating both platforms, the refuelling and car wash services are scheduled to launch on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

The long-term agreement reflects Parkin and CAFU’s shared commitment to innovation, digital integration and customer-centric service delivery. The partnership is expected to generate annual revenues of AED 5 to 7 million for Parkin, with no capital investment required, highlighting the strong commercial viability of the alliance.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“This unique partnership with CAFU marks a significant achievement in our mission to enhance the Parkin customer experience. By offering on-demand fuel delivery and car wash services, delivered directly to vehicles parked in our spaces, we are turning idle parking time into a moment of convenience. Expanding our portfolio of value-added services is a key pillar of our growth strategy and this collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, time-saving solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The agreement serves to underscore our ambition to transform Parkin into an integrated, customer focused, mobility platform, powered by digital innovation and meaningful partnerships. We are proud to join forces with CAFU, a homegrown technology leader, as we continue to shape the future of urban mobility in Dubai.”

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO of CAFU, commented:

“At CAFU, we have never just been about fuelling cars. Our mission is to reinvent what it means to own one. Smarter. Simpler. Seamless. Partnering with Parkin takes that mission straight to where our customers already are, in the very heart of the city’s parking network. Now, topping up your tank or getting your car washed to perfection is not another task on your to-do list; it happens while you are parked up at one of Parkin’s locations. This is not just convenience, this is a much-needed step towards transforming urban car care into an effortless part of everyday life.”