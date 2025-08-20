Parkin and e& to roll out 200 Ultra-fast EV chargers in Dubai

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services has entered into an agreement with charge&go, a subsidiary of Etisalat Services Holding (ESH), one of the core arms of e& delivering innovative services and solutions across multiple sectors.

This landmark 10-year partnership will supercharge Dubai’s electric vehicle future with the launch of 200 ultra-fast direct current (DC) charging stations, expanding EV charging infrastructure across the emirate.

Scheduled for launch in October 2025, the new charging network will cut EV charging times to under 30 minutes, through the installation of state-of-the-art charging infrastructure at key destinations across Dubai, from high-density residential communities to major retail and leisure hubs. This project represents a decisive step in expanding Dubai’s EV network, designed to meet the evolving needs of over 40,000 EV vehicles, supporting Dubai’s long-term sustainable development and green mobility goals, in alignment with Dubai’s 2040 urban master plan.

Phase one of the EV charging initiative will result in the installation of 20 charging stations in some of the city’s busiest locations. Over the subsequent twelve months, the programme will deliver 200 public and private charging points.

DC charger technology offers significantly faster charging capabilities compared to alternating current (AC) systems. As a result, customers will benefit from faster charging times, supported by high standards of customer service, enhancing the overall end user experience. The park and charge service will be available for reservation through Parkin’s intuitive mobile application, providing real-time charging status updates and secure in-app payment functionality.



“This 10-year partnership with charge&go is a clear example of our commitment to providing cleaner, greener tech-driven mobility solutions to our customers. Working closely with our colleagues at e& allows us to tap into a global network of knowledge and expertise along with advanced services across diverse sectors. Both Parkin and e& share a commitment to leveraging technology to meet the needs of our digitally savvy clients, supporting Dubai’s ongoing transformation into a global, sustainable and future-ready city. This collaboration is essential to accelerate the adoption of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and to expand the necessary infrastructure to meet Dubai’s growing ambitions for sustainable mobility.” said Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.



“Dubai is rewriting the playbook on how big cities can embrace sustainability at scale, and this EV charging rollout marks a decisive step forward. At e&, we are fuelling a movement by deploying cutting-edge technology that delivers real-world impact while ensuring quicker charging turnarounds and a superior customer experience. This partnership with Parkin makes green mobility effortlessly accessible and shows how a city can grow boldly without costing the planet.” Muammar Al Rukhaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Services Holding said in a statement.

Parkin, which operates approximately 212,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, signed an MoU with charge&go in October 2024 at the annual GITEX exhibition, the world’s largest technology and startup event.

The new DC charging network will operate under a strict ‘park and charge’ protocol,

permitting vehicles to occupy designated charging bays only while actively charging. This measure will help to reduce overstay and unauthorised use of dedicated parking bays.

Combining the latest technology with conveniently accessible parking and charging facilities, the new EV charging initiative enhances the commitment of Parkin and e& to delivering value-added mobility services to customers.