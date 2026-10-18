Parkin outlines Dubai public parking tariffs, with peak-hour fees of up to AED 6 per hour

Public parking fees apply from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, with different peak-hour tariffs for premium and regular areas

Parkin explained that the key difference between premium and regular areas applies during peak hours, when the hourly tariff is AED 6 in premium areas and AED 4 in regular areas. During off-peak hours, the fee is the same in both areas. Picture used for illustrative purpose. File picture used for illustrative purpose.