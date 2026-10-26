Parkin partners with Aber to launch vehicle inspection services at Dubai parking locations
The first phase has launched in Business Bay and DAMAC Hills 1, with vehicle inspection services set to expand to additional locations across DubaiEmirates247
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The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Osama Hashem Al Safi, Chief Operating Officer, and Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Shuwaihi, Director of Operations. Representing Aber were Nasser Al Ali, Board Member, and Mustafa Omar, Director of Development.
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