Parkin to Introduce Smart, Community-Centric Parking Solutions to Enhance Mobility Across Key Communities in Dubai

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, to introduce parking solutions across a number of master-planned communities in Dubai.

Key Takeaways

• Under the terms of the new agreement, Parkin will operate and manage c.29.6k paid parking spaces

• The initiative expands Parkin’s total developer-owned portfolio to c.50.4k( ) spaces, with a moderate impact on operational income from mid-Q3 2025

Through this agreement, Parkin will oversee the end-to-end management of parking operations, by deploying its advanced digital technologies, enforcement systems and real-time data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and optimise parking management across the designated areas. The implementation of controlled parking comes in response to increasing pressure on parking availability across key destinations.

By introducing a customer-centric and digitally enabled parking model, the collaboration is expected to create added value for Dubai Holding’s communities, enhancing space optimisation, accessibility, smart mobility and urban connectivity.

Parkin’s agreement with Dubai Holding reflects a shared commitment by both entities to invest in the infrastructure and technology needed to support a modern, efficient and user-friendly mobility system. The partnership aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance the day-to-day mobility experience for residents and visitors.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“This strategic partnership with Dubai Holding strengthens our presence in the private developer parking segment, enabling us to extend our market-leading parking solutions across key communities in the emirate, while delivering integrated urban mobility experiences that enhance our customers’ quality of life. The operational rollout will proceed in phases, fully aligned with Parkin’s rigorous operational standards and commitment to improving efficiency and day-to-day convenience. This collaboration represents a key milestone in Parkin’s expansion strategy and underscores our dedication to continue developing efficient, sustainable and resident-centric infrastructure in support of Dubai’s ongoing expansion.”