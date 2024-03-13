Passing of Emirati Businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah

Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman of the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group and former Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has passed away.

Saeed bin Juma Al Naboodah was a prominent figure associated with the Zayed and Rashid school. He played an active role in institutional work, serving in the Federal National Council during its inaugural and second sessions from 1972 to 1978.

Additionally, he contributed significantly to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry throughout the eighties and nineties (from 1982 to 1997).

His impact extended to the establishment and growth of the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group, a crucial economic platform on the national level.

The group not only played a pivotal role in the economic landscape but also made notable contributions to the social and cultural fabric, contributing to philanthropy and development for over half a century in ways that are immeasurable.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.