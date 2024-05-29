Passing of Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba

Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba passed away today. He was one of the early pioneers in Abu Dhabi. He accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, since his youth and during the beginnings of his rule in Al Ain, and witnessed the beginnings of the development of the United Arab Emirates.

Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba contributed to laying the first foundation stone for the economic renaissance achieved by the UAE. He held the position of President of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry since 1971, then as President of the Federation of UAE Chambers.

The poet Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalaf bin Abdullah bin Otaiba was born around 1916, in the Al Zaher district of Abu Dhabi. In his childhood, he learned the Quran from the tutor Moza Al Hadoumah, may God have mercy on her, who was from the Sudanese tribe in the Al Bateen area. He studied reading, writing, and Quranic recitation under the guidance of a group of teachers, including Abdullah Al Sayyid Al Hashemi and Darwish bin Karam, may God have mercy on them.

Saeed Al Otaiba worked in the pearl industry and trade. His family was one of the prominent families in the region, owning numerous boats, some used for diving in search of pearls and others for trade and importing goods from India, Iran, and Basra. He served as President of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry since 1971, and later as President of the Federation of UAE Chambers.

Source : Albayan Newspaper

