Penalties for jumping a red light in Dubai

The Dubai Police has firmly emphasised that jumping a red light is one of the most hazardous traffic violations, as evidenced by accident statistics. These violations have proven highly dangerous, frequently resulting in fatalities or severe injuries.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, highlighted that the impact of collisions at traffic signals is intensified due to the collision angle, significantly increasing the risk of death or severe harm.

He indicated that many drivers engage in hazardous speeding as they approach a traffic signal, attempting to beat the transition from yellow to red. "This behaviour leads to severe accidents, particularly when drivers fail to reach the signal in time and encounter oncoming traffic," he explained.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui revealed that the General Department of Traffic's statistics recorded 51 accidents in the past seven months, claimed the lives of two individuals, and left 73 others with varying degrees of injuries, including 6 severe, 22 moderate, and 45 minor injuries. He added, "855 vehicles were impounded due to red light violations. Meanwhile, 13,876 violations were issued for running red lights during the same period in the current year".

The Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police clarified that according to the UAE's Federal Traffic Law, jumping red lights is punishable with a 1,000 AED fine, 12 black traffic points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment. "Additionally, in Dubai Emirate, Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, penalises reckless drivers who threaten their own lives and the lives of others by running red lights with a 50,000 AED fine and 23 black traffic points," he added.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui emphasised that Dubai Police spares no effort in protecting all road users and ensuring traffic laws and regulations are complied with at all times.

