The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the prayer timings for Eid al-Fitr in the UAE for the year 1445 AH - 2024 AD. The authority published these timings on its "IX" platform, as follows:

Abu Dhabi 6:22

Dubai 6:20

Sharjah 6:17

Ajman 6:17

Ras Al Khaimah 6:15

Fujairah 6:14

Umm Al Quwain 6:13

Al Ain City 6:15

Zayed City 6:26

Khorfakkan City 6:14

