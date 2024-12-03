President calls for rain prayer on Saturday

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for a prayer for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to be performed at all mosques across the UAE, on Saturday, 7th December, at 11:00 am.

President called upon everyone to pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

