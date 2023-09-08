President of Interpol highlights importance of collaboration among global law enforcement

Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), underscored the importance of collaboration among global law enforcement and the necessity of intelligence-sharing to ensure police operations are more efficient.

He made this statement during his speech at the commemoration of the inaugural International Day of Police Cooperation, which was held at the former headquarters of the Vienna Police Directorate, where Interpol was founded on 7th September, 1923.

Diversity in policing is crucial to mainstream gender-responsive approaches across all functions of the police, Dr. Al Raisi said in his keynote speech at the commemoration, which focused on the importance of women in policing.

“Emirati women have played an integral role in the ongoing safety of the UAE, with representation in policing dating back to 1960 when Tofaha Salem Khamis joined the Dubai Police. Since then, thousands of women are part of Emirati police forces across the nation, occupying multiple roles,” he added.

At the event, Dr. Al Raisi stressed the need for increased cooperation among global law enforcement. He said, “Over the past century, we have seen the power of cross-border cooperation and information sharing. Interpol has enabled police officers worldwide to work together and stay ahead of evolving criminal trends. As we look towards the future, we must continue to grow and adapt to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

“The creation of a special UN day dedicated to international police cooperation shows that everything Interpol stands for is fundamental to global security”, reinforcing the need for open communication, collaboration, and intelligence sharing," Dr. Al Raisi concluded.

