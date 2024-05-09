Presidential Court mourns Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Presidential Court has mourned Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Thursday.

In its statement, the Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace.

