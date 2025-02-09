Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed cooperation, particularly in the areas of development, economy, trade, and investment, with a focus on advancing shared development priorities and fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.

The discussions also covered a range of issues of mutual interest, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau for the benefit of both nations and their citizens.

As part of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Umaro Sissoco Embaló exchanged honours.

His Highness conferred the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest decoration awarded to heads of state, upon the President of Guinea-Bissau in recognition of his efforts to enhance bilateral relations.

In turn, His Excellency President Umaro Sissoco Embaló presented His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the Amílcar Cabral Medal, the highest honour granted by Guinea-Bissau, in appreciation of his role in strengthening ties between the two countries across various fields and as a testament to the deep bonds of friendship that unite them.

The meeting and the exchange of honours were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of top officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.