Prime Minister of Vietnam Tours Museum of the Future on Official Visit to UAE

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, visited the Museum of the Future for an exclusive tour. During his visit, he explored the architectural marvel and had the chance to experience its expansive exhibitions.

Received by Museum of the Future’s newly appointed Executive Director, Majed Al Mansoori, the Vietnamese Prime Minister was introduced to the museum’s visionary approach to shaping a better future for all humanity.

The tour provided Prime Minister Chinh and his accompanying delegation with insights into the museum’s unique methods for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. This experience highlighted the museum’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity, aligning with global efforts to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

The visit further emphasised the museum’s dedication to attracting global thought leaders, innovators, futurists and great minds from all around the world, reinforcing its role as a hub for forward-thinking ideas and transformative experiences.

This visit underscores the museum's mission to bridge cultures and foster international collaboration, demonstrating its importance in the global dialogue on innovation and sustainability.

