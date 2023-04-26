Private sector given June 30 as deadline for half-yearly Emiratisation targets

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 30th June is the deadline for private sector companies with 50 employees or more to achieve their half-yearly Emiratisation targets, set at 1% of skilled jobs.

In July 2023, fines will be applied to non-compliant companies for not achieving the required half-yearly rate and the 2022 targets.

This comes in line with the amendment of some of the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (19/5m) of 2022 regarding the mechanism of achieving yearly Emiratisation increase targets. It stipulates that a 1% Emiratisation increase should be completed before the end of June, with the yearly 2% increase target to be achieved before the end of the year.

Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs, highlighted the importance of companies achieving a half-yearly Emiratisation target increase to avoid fines. She called on the private sector companies to benefit from the support provided by Nafis to hire Emirati talents in skilled jobs.

She added, “The success of Emiratisation efforts depends on expanding the vacancies open to Emiratis in the private sector and building a secure network that supports their career paths. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation supports exceptional companies that train and employ Emiratis in line with Nafis’ objectives.

“We also offer them the chance to join the Tawteen Partners Club, which boosts the company's ranking to Category 1, providing them with a discount of up to 80% on the Ministry’s fees.”

A penalty of AED42,000 will be applied for every Emirati not hired within targeted companies, at a rate of AED7,000 per month for 2023, in line with the Cabinet Decision. The fines will increase by AED1,000 yearly until 2026.

