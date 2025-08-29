Public Holiday Declared for Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing that all government entities, departments, and institutions will observe a holiday on Friday, 13th Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to September 5, 2025, in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Department also stated that official duties will resume on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The Department emphasised that this holiday is in line with the Dubai Government’s guidelines on religious and national observances. The holiday aims to enable employees to observe this blessed occasion with their families, fostering a spirit of unity and tolerance.

DGHR clarified that the circular does not apply to institutions and departments that operate on shift schedules, provide essential public services, or oversee critical facilities. These organisations will set the work schedules of their employees based on operational needs to ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services during the holiday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department extends its sincere greetings and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council; the rulers of the UAE; and all citizens and residents of the country. May Allah the Almighty bless the Islamic nation with prosperity and continued blessings on this auspicious occasion.