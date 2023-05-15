The Public Prosecution investigates drug cultivation in a residential building in Sharjah. The Sharjah General Prosecution has initiated an investigation with suspects of Asian nationality on charges of cultivating narcotic plants for the purpose of trafficking.

The Public Prosecution clarified today, through its official Instagram account, that the incident began with a report from a responsible person in one of the residential buildings, stating that while performing air conditioning maintenance work in the building, he noticed a group of plants resembling narcotic plants, so he informed the police.

It was revealed that when the police went to the apartment mentioned in the report after legalizing the procedures, they discovered a fully equipped nursery tent designed to preserve the plants, containing 6 plants suspected to be narcotics.

It was mentioned that materials and tools used for drug abuse and psychotropic substances were seized, and the investigations conducted indicated that the suspects had prepared the apartment for cultivating narcotic plants for the purpose of trafficking. It was confirmed that the investigations are ongoing.

It was emphasized that cultivating narcotic plants is a crime punishable by law in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on combating drugs and psychotropic substances, noting that the punishment for trafficking can be up to the death penalty.

