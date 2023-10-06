Public Prosecution launches 'Financial Crimes Foresight Forum' on October 11

The UAE Public Prosecution is launching the “Financial Crimes Foresight Forum” on 11th October, under the title: “Money Laundering Crimes Based on Virtual Assets”, which is organised in anticipation of the upcoming International Summit on Metaverse Governance and Emerging Technology, scheduled to commence early next year in 2024.

The forum aims to study and analyse trends in financial crimes and explore proactive preventive measures based on modern and future global trends.

Additionally, the forum seeks to explore the future of financial crimes in all its forms and delve into in-depth research to present them as topics for the upcoming International Summit on Metaverse Governance and Emerging Technology.

The forum will host a select group of speakers from the UAE Public Prosecution - the Forum organisers - as well as the Securities and Commodities Authority, the Cyber Security Council, the Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing, the UAE Financial Information Unit, the Dubai Police General Headquarters, the Economic Security Center of Dubai, the Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Dubai.

Experts and stakeholders from various fields and federal and local government entities will attend the forum.

The forum presents an opportunity for exchanging experiences and enhancing awareness and commitment to combating various forms of financial crimes, especially those based on virtual assets.

Experts will discuss the evolution of financial crimes related to virtual assets to shed light on achieving a balance between technological advancements and financial security guarantees. Moreover, it aims to develop scenarios for future information security challenges in the financial and banking sectors and the cyber risks they may face.

