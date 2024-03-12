12.49 AM Wednesday, 13 March 2024
Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraising, with AED 200,000 minimum fine

Published
By WAM

The Public Prosecution has warned against collecting donations without a licence.

In an awareness video posted on its social media accounts today, the Public Prosecution highlighted Article 46 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, which states that the punishment of any person who establishes, manages or runs a website or publishes information online or through any information technology means to call for or promote the collection of donations without a licence issued by the competent authority shall be imprisonment and a fine not less than AED200,000 and not more than AED500,000 or either of these two penalties.

