Home UAE Q Mobility and LuLu hypermarket enhance the shopping experience in Al Ain with the launch of SmartPark

Q Mobility and LuLu hypermarket enhance the shopping experience in Al Ain with the launch of SmartPark

Parking duration and applicable fees are calculated automatically, with charges deducted directly from the user’s wallet in the DARB app upon exit

Emirates247

Published: 22 October 2026, 16:38 (UAE) 2 min read Share