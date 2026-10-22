Q Mobility and LuLu hypermarket enhance the shopping experience in Al Ain with the launch of SmartPark
Parking duration and applicable fees are calculated automatically, with charges deducted directly from the user’s wallet in the DARB app upon exitEmirates247
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Q Mobility encouraged parking users to ensure they have sufficient funds in their DARB e-wallets to enable seamless automatic payments and benefit from the system’s features. Photo credit: Supplied
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