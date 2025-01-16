Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some northern areas, with a decrease in temperatures and expected rainfall, especially at night.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Friday morning over some internal regions, with light to moderate winds, active at sea late at night.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience light to moderate seas, sometimes turbulent at night in the west, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves.

