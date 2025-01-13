Rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Western Islands

Rainfall of varying intensity, ranging from light to moderate, was observed across the western regions and islands of the UAE, specifically in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, during the early morning and afternoon hours on Monday. The rainfall resulted from a surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Abu Dhabi

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), rain began falling at 2:22 AM in Al Ghuwaifat and Ras Ghamis in the Al Dhafra region. Light rain was recorded at 4:30 AM in Umm Al Sheif, followed by light showers along Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street in Abu Dhabi at 6:47 AM.

The NCM reported that rainfall resumed at 7:06 AM in Abu Dhabi, covering areas such as Ghanadha, Al Rahba, and KIZAD. By 12:16 PM, rainfall was observed in Razeen and Sweihan.

Islands

Several islands experienced light rainfall, including Yasat Island, Dalma Island, Arzanah Island, Makseeb Island, Das Island, Qarnain Island, and Zirku Island.

Dubai

The NCM stations in Dubai recorded light to moderate rainfall in Jebel Ali at 10:38 AM. Palm Jumeirah experienced moderate rainfall at 10:49 AM, while light to moderate showers were reported on Hessa Street.

Rainfall extended to other areas in Dubai by 11:54 AM, covering Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Industrial City, Al Qudra, Latifa City, Saih Al Dahal, Saih Al Salam, Al Mizhar, Al Lisaili, Al Khawaneej, and Dubai International Airport, where light rain was recorded at 12:39 PM.

Sharjah

Sharjah also experienced light rainfall, with Emirates Road recording rain at 6:50 AM.

Today and Tomorrow

The NCM forecast for Monday indicates partly cloudy skies with rain expected over some coastal and northern areas. The weather will be humid tonight and into Tuesday morning, with a chance of light fog formation in interior regions.

Winds are expected to be northwesterly over coastal, island, and mountainous areas, with speeds ranging from 10 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Wind activity will increase gradually after noon. The sea will be moderate, becoming rough later in the day in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.

