RAK Ruler pardons 506 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 506 prisoners ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and pledged to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan.

The prisoners’ release comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s keenness to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about stability to their families.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, gave his directives to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud’s decision.

The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that this noble gesture of H.H. Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates the opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones during the holy month.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.