Ras Al Khaimah Shifts to Remote Learning and Closes Parks Due to Weather Conditions

The local Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to shift students to remote learning for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16th and 17th, in anticipation of adverse weather conditions. This measure aims to ensure the safety of the educational process, commending the efforts of the local emergency, crisis, and disaster management team in serving the public and coordinating with relevant authorities regarding risk management and determining escalation levels and warnings for dealing with them.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah has confirmed the closure of all parks in the emirate until the weather conditions subside. This decision is made to ensure the safety of the city and its residents, as well as the continuity of asset services."

