Regarding Vehicle Breakdowns due to Extreme Weather Conditions: Dubai Police Announces Automation of "To Whom It May Concern" Certificate Service on Website

Brigadier Mansour Al Qargaoui, Director of the General Department for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, announced automating the "To Whom It May Concern" certificate service on the official Dubai Police website.

This service is specifically for vehicles damaged due to natural disasters, especially considering the conditions the country is experiencing due to extreme weather conditions and heavy rainfall.

Brigadier Al Qargaoui explained that the service was previously available through the Dubai Police smart app and website, requiring users to apply online and then bring their vehicle to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage, after which a "To Whom It May Concern" certificate would be issued electronically.

He added, "Today, with the service being automated, customers no longer need to bring their vehicles to the police station. They simply have to visit the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, choose the 'To Whom It May Concern' service for natural disasters, attach photos of their damaged vehicle, and within one to two business days, they will receive the certificate electronically for a fee of 95 AED. Customers can get more information by calling 901."

He affirmed that automating this service aligns with the Dubai government's future objectives to make Dubai the world's smartest city, using the latest technologies and artificial intelligence systems to automate all services. This aims to significantly improve the nature of service work in the police, per Dubai’s ‘Services 360’ policy, and ensures providing proactive solutions and faster procedures, easing the process for customers, saving time and effort, and ultimately enhancing their happiness and well-being, leading to an improved quality of life.

