Registering, creating account first step to accessing services on 'Ma’ashi' platform: GPSSA

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has stated that accessing services on the new pension platform, Ma'ashi, which translates to 'My Pension', requires initial registration and account creation on the GPSSA platform (www.gpssa.gov.ae) using their Digital ID, in order for employers, insured members, pensioners and beneficiaries to benefit and complete their transactions smoothly.

Those already delegated to access GPSSA's platform may access the upgraded Ma'ashi platform on behalf of their employer via the usual method, i.e. email verification, while newly authorised individuals must create an account, select the employer and submit an approval request to the GPSSA, who in return send the application back to the employer for reconfirmation and approval.

Once that process is complete, users may register, access their dashboard and complete transactions effortlessly.

The new platform allows authorised members to review and update an employer and employee's profile and data, while determining access controls for other members using the platform.

After completing the registration process in the Ma'ashi platform using the digital ID, insured individuals can select their own personalised dashboard where they can view their monthly salary amount and expected benefits (i.e., end-of-service gratuity, pension amount, etc.).

Through the dashboard, customers may access a list of services such as a "To Whom It May Concern Letter" and "Merging Service Years". They can also view a summary of their financial details, total contributions paid to date and previous statements by accessing the Financial Summary service.

Any applications submitted to date either through the insured employee or his/her employer can be accessed in the "Your Requests" section of the dashboard. Finally, a "Help & Support" service is available for comments, suggestions, or inquiries.

Once pensioners complete the registration process, they can access the Member Account icon, then View Profile , which can be found under the customer's name and update their personal data, user entitlement status or pension entitlement data.

Additionally, certificates regarding monthly salary contributions and monthly pension salary can be accessed and presented to whomever it may concern. Pension statements and the status of a certain application submitted to the GPSSA can also be found in the services and procedures section.

The Ma'ashi digital platform enables beneficiaries to view their account details and access services such as decease notification, registration and cancellation of beneficiaries, creating a new beneficiary case registration or cancelling the registration of a current beneficiary. It is also possible to register, track transaction requests, or cancel the registration of an agent, guardian, or caretaker.

The option to send comments, suggestions, or inquiries via the Help & Support section is available.

