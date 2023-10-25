Remarkable response to registration for Sharjah Council polls

The first few days of the voter registration for the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) elections witnessed a remarkable turnout of the citizens following the inauguration of the third round of elections, being held under the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The registration that opened on 23rd October, 2023, is to run until 20th November for 29 days at nine designated election centres in the emirate’s municipalities or online using the “UAE Pass” digital ID at www.eccs.shj.ae or at the Digital Sharjah www.ds.sharjah.ae.

Huge Response to Online Registration Option

The registration call received significant responses from citizens, with the percentage of electronic registration reaching as much as 95 percent, while in-person registration stood at around five percent. Given the citizens’ preference for the online registration option, the Supreme Committee for SCC elections has decided to switch the automatic response on electronic registration channels to the Arabic language.

The registration mechanism, whether in-person or electronic, requires that the voter be an Emirati citizen and at least 21 years old. This means the voter should have been born on 5th December, 2002 or earlier. Voter registration must be under his/her family registration number. The town number is linked to the administrative region to which the voter belongs within the nine electoral districts or zones - Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Maliha, and Al Hamriyah.

Hybrid Registration Options

The hybrid registration options, electronic and in-person, helped make it easier for citizens to register and accelerated their response to the authorities’ call to register for the third round of elections and move to the next stage of the electoral process. Registration in the relevant electoral districts is the main condition for running and voting to choose half of the Council members to represent the citizens and participate in its decision-making process.

Response to Sharjah Ruler’s Call

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality and Chairman of the Sharjah City Electoral District Committee, lauded the spirited and eager response of the citizens to the historic call of Dr. Sheikh Sultan to participate in the polls.

Al-Tunaiji pointed out that the registration process has so far been smooth and accurate. He stressed that the Sharjah City Municipality is sparing no effort in providing all the facilities, infrastructure, and personnel necessary to ensure the crucial stage of registration goes off smoothly, allowing the citizens to participate in the electoral process.

The Director-General reaffirmed the keenness of the Sharjah City Electoral District Committee to provide all facilities to citizens wishing to register at the Committee’s headquarters.

Al Tunaiji called on the citizens to register at the committee headquarters or through electronic channels to exercise their vote and take part in the decision-making process of the “smiling emirate”.

Ease of Registration Procedures

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Electoral District Committee in the Hamriyah region, praised the ease and effortlessness of the voter registration right from Day 1 of the electoral process, which reflects the tireless efforts and dedication of the authorities. He lauded the introduction of the hybrid system of voter registration, which contributes to saving time and effort as it takes only one minute to complete the process.

Al Shamsi also hailed the keen interest and involvement of citizens in registering themselves from the first day itself through the various methods available. This reflects a positive response from the community and a keen interest in the electoral process.

Al Shamsi urged the citizens to make use of the facilities made available and register quickly to vote. He assured all possible assistance from the Hamriyah Municipality and its staff to the citizens in the event of any obstacles during the registration process.

