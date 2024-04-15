Remote learning announced in Umm Al Qaiwain tomorrow

Public and private schools in the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16th. Nurseries will also be closed.

The decision, made by the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in coordination with the Umm Al Qaiwain Educational Zone, and the Emirates School Establishment, prioritises the

safety of students and faculty staffs.

Universities and colleges have the flexibility to choose their mode of learning for tomorrow. They will then coordinate with their students.

