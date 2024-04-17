Remote Learning Continues in Sharjah Tomorrow, Thursday

The local team for emergency, crisis, and disaster management in Sharjah, in coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, has decided to continue remote learning for private schools in the emirate tomorrow, Thursday, April 18th, due to the impact of the weather conditions experienced in the country.

This decision comes in order to ensure public safety amidst the raised state of alert and readiness to deal with the repercussions of the weather conditions, while continuing to monitor its developments and implement necessary measures to provide essential services.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.