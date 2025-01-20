RTA adopts Sustainability Framework 2030

- The Framework features three pillars relating to Environment, Economy, and Society

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted its Sustainability Framework 2030, outlining future directions, current enablers, and supporting proposals. Built on three key pillars (environment, economy, and society) the framework aligns with Dubai’s 2030 vision and strengthens its global leadership in sustainable development.

Muna Abdul Rahman Al Osaimi, CEO of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector emphasised RTA’s commitment to advancing the vision of Dubai leaders. She stated: “RTA’s strategic plans are designed to elevate Dubai’s global standing across various fields, with a particular focus on sustainability. These initiatives align with the vision: "We the UAE 2031", Dubai Government directives, and Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aimed to position Dubai as a comprehensive model of a sustainable city.”

Al Osaimi reaffirmed RTA's dedication to implementing its sustainability strategies according to planned timelines, ensuring smooth coordination across departments and relevant entities.

She added: “RTA has made notable achievements in sustainability, being the first government entity in the Middle East and North Africa to receive the British Standard BS 8001:2017 certification for Circular Economy from the British Standards Institution (BSI). Additionally, RTA led the region in developing a specialised long-term strategy to achieve Zero Emissions Public Transport by 2050. Furthermore, it became the first transport authority globally to obtain the ISO 20400:2017 certification from the BSI for sustainable procurement practices.”

Framework

The Sustainability Framework 2030 outlines RTA’s future directions, focusing on the social, environmental, and economic sustainability of Dubai’s public transport ecosystem. Under the social sustainability pillar, the framework prioritises road safety, health, well-being, and empowerment to ensure the satisfaction of all community segments. Key objectives include achieving zero workplace injuries by 2028, reducing traffic fatalities, attaining global leadership in customer experience by 2028, and enhancing RTA’s reputation as an employer of choice by attracting and developing talent to meet future needs. The framework also highlights increasing women’s participation in the workforce and fostering inclusivity under the theme "Toward a Satisfied Society for All."

The environmental sustainability pillar prioritises the development of climate-resilient infrastructure and transport systems. By 2030, RTA aims to establish a fully data-driven, adaptive transport sector and transition to zero-emission public transportation, guided by its long-term Zero Emission Public Transport Strategy 2050.

In the economic sustainability pillar, the framework focuses on diversifying investments, implementing a roadmap to achieve asset management excellence by 2030, and advancing the circular economy while attaining leadership in asset management maturity.

