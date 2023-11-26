RTA and Careem school transport service witnesses great demand and high rate of customer satisfaction

The school transportation service provided by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Careem through the e-hail service via Careem application for pupils and students of educational institutions of all age groups has witnessed great demand and popularity among customers since its launch at the beginning of April of this year, recording a satisfaction rate of 4.84 out of a total of 5.



“The primary benefits and goals of the new school transportation service are to offer a new cost-effective alternative school transport for parents, ensuring high-quality service and shorter travel times for users,” said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA.



Since its inception in early April 2023, the service attracted 750 educational institutions in Dubai, engaged more than 1,150 parents, and completed 25,500 trips. About 3,500 vehicles from various Luxury Vehicles companies are deployed to run this service, representing 40% of the total e-booking vehicles available on Careem App. The cost of the trip is 34.5% less than the cost of the regular limousine services offered by Careem. The service garnered an average satisfaction rating of 4.84 out of 5.



This service is a novel addition to the conventional school transport system and boasts several distinctive features including the selection of drivers with a clean safety record, and drivers undergo specialised training to guarantee high professional standards in transporting children to and from school. The average driver rating must be above 4.8, children under ten years are not to be transported unless accompanied by an adult, and the option of an attendant in 2024.



“RTA is always keen to offer top-class services to all community segments of different age groups in line with the ongoing development in the UAE and Dubai. It seeks to improve the school transportation services as provides vital services to this sector, which is of paramount importance to RTA. It contributes to realising RTA’s vision as the: The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility,” concluded Shakri.



For his part, Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager of Careem in the GCC commented: “we launched the ‘School Rides’ car service in partnership with RTA and Luxury Vehicles companies earlier this year, to help alleviate some of the stress and save time and money. The service has proved to be extremely popular, and we are pleased to see so many parents renew their packages.”





