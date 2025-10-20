RTA and Dubai Police Ban Delivery Bikes From High-Speed Lanes

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters announce new regulations governing the movement of delivery bikes on high-speed lanes across Dubai, effective from 1 November 2025. Under the new rules, delivery riders will be prohibited from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and from using the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. On roads with two lanes or fewer, there will be no restrictions on which lanes delivery bikes may use.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, stated that the decision to regulate delivery bike movement on high-speed lanes was the result of ongoing and extensive coordination with public and private sector partners to ensure rider safety.

“The delivery sector plays a key role in driving economic development and contributes effectively to enhancing service standards and achieving health, safety, and sustainability benchmarks. This decision aligns with the objectives of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) to double the size of the emirate’s economy in the years ahead, while continuously updating laws and regulations to enhance both the delivery experience and road safety—two of RTA’s top priorities,” said Al Banna.”

He added: “The decision follows the substantial growth witnessed in the delivery sector in recent years, both in demand and in the number of bikes operating on Dubai’s roads. The regulation was formulated based on specialised traffic studies and technical standards developed within RTA’s governance framework for this vital sector, ensuring alignment with global best practices.

“Over recent months, we have held a series of meetings and consultations with government entities, private sector partners, and consultancy firms to review procedures and establish criteria that ensure the safety of delivery riders and all road users.”

He further noted: “RTA will coordinate with Dubai Police, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and partners in the delivery sector to monitor and record compliance with the ban on delivery riders using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. Prohibitory signs will be installed on directional signboards to indicate lanes restricted to commercial motorcycles, alongside existing signage that prohibits heavy vehicles and trucks from using high-speed lanes.”

He also stated that awareness of the new restrictions will be raised through a comprehensive public awareness campaign using diverse media and advertising channels, in collaboration with delivery companies operating in the emirate.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, praised the strategic partnership between Dubai Police and RTA, which has strengthened coordination and joint efforts towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy by reducing road fatalities.

He stated: “The decision is part of the ongoing collaboration between Dubai Police and RTA to implement the five-year executive plan of the Traffic Safety Strategy, which focuses on four key pillars: monitoring and enforcement, road and vehicle engineering, traffic awareness, and systems and administration. It will play a key role in enhancing road safety, promoting compliance with traffic laws, and ensuring better control of road traffic, thereby preventing accidents that could have serious consequences for road users.”

He added: “Riders who violate the rules will be fined AED 500 for the first offence and AED 700 for the second, with their permits suspended upon a third violation. Those exceeding 100 km/h on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h or above will be fined AED 200 for the first offence, AED 300 for the second, and AED 400 for the third.”

Major General Al Mazrouei said: “Statistical reports have shown a concerning rise in traffic accidents involving delivery motorcycles due to reckless and non-compliant riding behaviour on high-speed lanes. Police data recorded 854 traffic accidents last year and 962 accidents in 2025, resulting from violations committed by delivery riders.”

“Dubai Police issued 70,166 violations last year against delivery motorcycle riders for failing to comply with traffic laws. The number has risen to 78,386 violations over the past nine months of this year, reflecting the persistence of unsafe riding behaviours among some drivers.”

He continued: “Motorcycles are among the most vulnerable modes of transport to fatal accidents, given the absence of protective structures and the heightened risk of losing control at high speeds. Restricting delivery bike use on high-speed lanes will play a vital role in improving rider behaviour, reinforcing traffic discipline, and reducing fatalities and injuries in the years ahead. This decision embodies a proactive approach to protecting lives and enhancing road safety across the emirate.”

In conclusion, RTA and Dubai Police affirmed that companies whose riders adhere to the designated lanes would be honoured within the companies category of the “Delivery Sector Excellence Award” as compliant and distinguished companies. The initiative aims to foster healthy competition among delivery operators, enhance traffic safety for all road users, and strengthen adherence to traffic laws and regulations, while further advancing service quality and excellence in customer experience.