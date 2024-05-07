RTA and Seoul Government sign MoU for enhancing cooperation in public transport

• Exploring new horizons for pilot driverless and urban air mobility means

• Advancing electric and hydrogen-powered bus fleet management

• Sharing concepts relating to sustainable and eco-friendly transport policies

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering cooperation and enhancing their strategic partnership. This agreement seeks to promote collaboration in the public transport sector, explore development opportunities across various fields including autonomous driving and urban air mobility, and leverage related technologies. Both parties are committed to a joint effort that realises their respective visions that position their cities as leading centres for finance, business, and tourism, ensuring the well-being and happiness of their residents and customers.

The MoU was signed on behalf of RTA by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, and by His Excellency Oh Se-hoon, Mayor of Seoul on behalf of Seoul Metropolitan Government. The signing ceremony was attended by numerous officials from both RTA and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Under the MoU, both entities agree to cultivate a culture of collaboration aimed at enhancing performance levels, streamlining processes, and improving customer service. It also calls for maintaining open lines of communication to further mutual interests that will benefit both Dubai and Seoul. The agreement outlines a general framework for partnership, ensuring mutual advantages, and includes the exchange of technical knowledge, expertise, and information about the primary responsibilities and specialisations of both parties.

Strategic Cooperation

Al Tayer welcomed the signing of the MoU with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and praised the partnership and cooperation between the RTA and Korean entities and companies which have exceptional expertise in transportation and mobility systems.

"The two sides share many strategic objectives and can exchange best practices in the field of planning and operating passenger transportation services, especially public transportation buses. There is a potential for developing sustainable and innovative mass transit solutions, including express buses on dedicated lanes and electric buses,” commented Al Tayer.

He reiterated RTA’s commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation with the Seoul government, aiming to establish a solid foundation for joint efforts and experience sharing.

Future Mobility Projects

His Excellency Oh Se-hoon, Mayor of Seoul, shared his delight with the signing of the MoU with RTA and underscored Seoul's commitment to strengthening ties, sharing experiences, and fostering cooperation in technology transfer. "We are excited about the mutual benefits that will emerge from future mobility pilot projects. We look forward to our cooperation and sharing of expertise to the benefit of both parties,” he remarked.

He added: “As both cities actively invest in advancing future transportation systems, we anticipate mutually benefiting from the outcomes of the pilot projects for future mobility based on today's agreement. These projects will encompass cutting-edge innovations such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and autonomous vehicles. Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), our goal is to foster robust technology transfer and facilitate extensive knowledge exchange between our respective municipalities.

“Moreover, we extend a cordial invitation to the RTA to participate in the upcoming Seoul Smart Life Week. This significant event is scheduled to take place from October 10th to 12th in Seoul. By joining us during this event, we aim to deepen the exchange of transportation policies and strategies, thereby enhancing collaboration.”

Partnership Relations

The MoU sets a comprehensive framework for the partnership between RTA and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, aimed at benefiting both entities and enhancing bilateral cooperation. The focus will be on public transport, specifically through field visits, joint participation in mobility events, and shared experiences to advance public transport services. This includes developments in bus rapid transit services, dedicated bus routes, shared mobility, and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) concepts. Additionally, the agreement covers policies relating to taxi operation, management of electronic booking services, the application of big data analytics in urban mobility, integration of transportation systems, network planning and design, engagement of the private sector in transportation projects, and the development of collection and payment methods.

The MoU also facilitates the exchange of ideas on sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation policies. A particular focus of this exchange is the management of electric and hydrogen bus fleets and the development of infrastructure for electric and hydrogen fueling stations.

