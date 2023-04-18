RTA Announces Eid Al Fitr 2023 Operating Hours for Dubai's Transportation and Parking Services

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the business hours of all its services during Eid Al Fitr holiday 1444 AH - 2023, starting from 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawaal. Regular business hours will resume on 4th Shawaal. Services include customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit means, and customer happiness centres.

Customer Service Counters at Vehicle Testing Centres shall be closed during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, from the 29th of Ramadan until the 3rd of Shawwal, with official working hours resuming on the 4th of Shawwal 1444 AH.

The Vehicle Testing Service for technical inspection only, will be closed from the 1st of Shawwal until the 2nd of Shawwal, with official working hours resuming on the 3rd of Shawwal, 1444 AH.

Customer Happiness Centres will be closed, from 29th Ramadan until 3rd Shawaal. Regular business hours will resume on 4th Shawaal.

Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.

Public Parking

During Eid Al Fitr holiday, public parking fees will be free of charge from 29th Ramadan until 3rd Shawaal, except for multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will resume on 4th Shawaal.

Metro and Tram

Metro Red and Green Line stations will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 05:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day) and on Sunday from 8:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will be operating from Thursday to Saturday from 6:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day) and on Sunday from 09:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Public Buses

The timings of public bus stations across Dubai will be from 6:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day). The timings of the metro feeder bus stations will be synchronised with the timing of the first and last metro journeys.

Inter-City bus routes currently operating include: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Musaffah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain, (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Center Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from the Union station to Ajman, (E411) from the Etisalat station to Ajman and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

Marine Transport

The timing of the Marine Transport: Water Bus from 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawaal will be as follows: Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall - Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 11:00 am to 11:43 pm and Marina Promenade - Marina Mall from 1:56 pm to 10:43 pm and Marina Terrace - Marina Walk from 2:00 pm to 10:46 pm and full route from 4:50 pm to 10:20 pm.

Abras

Abra timings during the Eid Al Fitr holiday from 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawaal will be as follows: Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am to 11:35 PM, Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4) from 10:00 am to 11:55 pm, Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5) from 10:00 am to 11:55 pm, Baniyas - Seef (CR6) from 10:00 am to 12:20 am (of the following day), Dubai Old Souq - Al Fahidi - Seef (CR7) from 03:10 pm to 11:05 pm, Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) from 4:00 pm to 11:35 pm, Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 08:00 am to 11:50 pm, Souk Al Marfa – Dubai Old Souq (CR12) from 04:20 pm to 10:50 pm, Souk Al Marfa - Deira Old Souq (CR13) from 4:05 pm to 10:35 pm, tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Dubai Ferry

The Dubai Ferry schedules in Eid al Fitr will be as follows: Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall and vice versa (FR1) at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba at 2:20 pm and 7:20 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Marina Mall at 1:50 pm and 6:50 pm, Bluewaters - Al Ghubaiba at 1:20 pm and 6:20 pm, Bluewaters - Marina Mall at 2:50 pm and 7:50 pm, tourist trips from Seef (FR3) at 4:30 pm, tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, Souk Al Marfa – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) from 6:15 pm to 9:45 p.m.

Water Taxi: The Water Taxi: Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3) from 4:15 pm to 11:45 pm, on request from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The customer must book in advance.



