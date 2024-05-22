9.47 AM Wednesday, 22 May 2024
RTA Announces Service Disruption on Dubai Metro Red Line Between Al Khail and UAE Exchange Stations

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a statement regarding a disruption in service along the Dubai Metro Red Line, specifically impacting travel between Al Khail Station and UAE Exchange Station.

According to the RTA Dubai's official communication on the "X" platform, alternative bus services have been deployed to facilitate transportation between the affected stations.

In its message to Dubai Metro Red Line commuters, the RTA emphasized the service disruption and the provision of alternative bus services, expressing gratitude for commuters' cooperation and understanding during this period of inconvenience.

 

